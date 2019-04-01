—

The Greens have marked International Transgender Day of Visibility by announcing a range of policies aimed at improving the lives of trans and gender diverse Australians.

Included in the policy announcements is a pledge to direct $3 million in funding towards trans-specific mental health programs, and to establish a trans and gender diverse advisory board to the Department of Health.

Senator Janet Rice, the Australian Greens LGBTIQ+ spokesperson , said the policies are aimed at making trans and gender diverse peoples lives easier and safer.

“The Greens are celebrating transgender and gender diverse people today and repeating our commitment to fight for full equality for trans and gender diverse people, as well as all LGBTIQ+ people,” Rice said on TDoV, which was observed on March 31.

“Trans and gender diverse people, indeed all LGBTIQ+ people, should have the right to be free from discrimination, have autonomy over their bodies, and access to holistic and comprehensive health services and secure housing.

“Despite recent progress, there are still multiple barriers preventing transgender and gender diverse people from affirming their identities,” said Rice.

Rice noted that trans and gender diverse people “experience higher rates of mental ill-health than the general population, and face discrimination at work, in the healthcare system and in schools.”

“The Greens understand the importance of funding for trans and gender diverse needs to be driven by principles of self determination, bodily autonomy and co-design.

“We celebrate and acknowledge the contributions that the trans and gender diverse community have made to this country in the face of immense pressure.

“We will continue to stand with and work with transgender people and their families to ensure Australia is a place where everyone is safe, respected, valued, treated as equals and free from discrimination.”

In addition to mental health funding and the advisory board, the Greens’ plan includes providing funding for trans and gender diverse peer support programs, investment in trans-specific health initiatives, establishing a complaints body for medical decisions affecting trans and intersex people, and legislating for all-gender toilets in the workplace.

The Greens’ trans and gender diverse policies come in addition to their announcement last month of broader LGBTIQ+ policies, including a commitment to scrap the religious chaplaincy program in public schools as well as moving to stamp out sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts, more commonly known as conversion therapy.