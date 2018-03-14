—

This interview with singer and winner of The Voice Alfie Arcuri is part of our regular Backstage Observer series with Australian powerhouse singer Greg Gould. In the series, he’ll chat with artists about their life and experiences.

Last year Arcuri was quite vocal during the marriage equality debate, releasing the empowering track Love is Love to help advocate for same-sex marriage. He also performed at the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation auction to help raise money for people living with HIV.

What’s been your favourite career highlight?

I’d say performing at the results announcement for marriage equality. It was such an emotional day and experience.

What’s the one item you can’t live without?

Ah, unfortunately my phone – it gives me major anxiety.

What’s one song you wished you’d written?

Sam Smith’s Stay With Me.

Skittles or M&Ms?

Well I eat M&Ms more regularly, so I’ll say them!

What’s your pre-show ritual?

I listen to Madonna’s Like a Prayer. When it’s blaring in my ears it helps me to zone out and get really excited.

What’s your favourite song to perform?

I love singing Dancing On My Own or I Wanna Dance With Somebody – and I just realised the irony in that!

How was your Mardi Gras?

Mardi Gras was amazing, probably the best for me so far. The parade made me feel so proud and emotional.

What do your LGBTI fans mean to you?

They mean everything. So many of the younger ones remind me of myself when I was their age, and having them reach out to me saying how much my songs resonate with them and the way they are currently feeling really blows my mind and makes me feel so grateful for what I get to do as a job.

What’s your favourite experience in a gay nightclub?

Probably hearing my song for the first time. That was amazing.

What’s coming up in 2018?

I have new material coming out soon – I’m very excited about it! Stay tuned.