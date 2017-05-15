—

AUSTRALIA’S Isaiah places ninth in the 2017 Eurovision Grand Final overnight in Kyiv, Ukraine, after performing his song ‘Don’t Come Easy’.

Portugal’s Salvador Sobral was crowned the winner with his song ‘Amar Pelos Dois’ after being awarded a combined 758 points from both the voting juries and viewing public.

Isaiah said the grand final atmosphere in the arena was amazing.

“I took all that energy into my performance,” he said.

“I want to say a big congratulations to Salvador from Portugal, and all the incredible singers who gave it their all in the contest.

“Meeting and performing with the artists from other countries, and getting to know the Ukrainian people has been an experience I will never forget and I will always be honoured to have represented Australia.”

Some fans had wondered whether the man who ‘flashed’ the audience draped in the Australian flag earlier in the night had hampered Isaiah’s chances at winning.

During a performance by last year’s winner Jamala, Ukrainian pest Vitalii Sediuk jumped onstage and pulled his pants down while wearing the Australian flag.

This guy is not an Aussie. His name is Vitalii Sediuk a Ukrainian serial pest #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/gt6a8D83UN — Ray Morrow (@Morrow84Morrow) May 13, 2017

Bulgaria took out second place in the grand final, and Moldova third.