—

Controversial rugby star Israel Folau has stood by his statements that he believes gay and trans people are destined for hell, even after Rugby Australia has stated they will likely terminate his multi-million dollar contract over it.

Folau last week met with Rugby Australia over a series of posts that breached his social media agreement.

He had tweeted that Tasmania’s new birth certificate laws were a sign that people must “repent and turn away from your evil ways”, and later posted an image on Instagram warning that “hell awaits” gay people.

The posts are the latest in a series of religious anti-LGBTI messages by Folau.

Folau was yesterday “unrepentant” for his comments, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Absolutely not,” Folau said.

“I’ll stand on what the Bible says. I share it with love. I can see the other side of the coin where people’s reactions are the total opposite to how I’m sharing it.

“But in Ezekiel, chapter 33, verse 11, it says that ‘God has no pleasure in the person that’s living in sin’ … He’s a loving God and he wants people to turn away from what they’re living in and he’ll give them life.

“That’s the message that I’m trying to share, even though it comes across as harsh. I can’t change what the word of God says.”

Rugby Australia and New South Wales Rugby Union last week distanced themselves from Folau’s comments with a joint statement.

“Whilst Israel is entitled to his religious beliefs, the way in which he has expressed these beliefs is inconsistent with the values of the sport,” it said.

“We want to make it clear that he does not speak for the game with his recent social media posts.

“Israel has failed to understand that the expectation of him as a Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs employee is that he cannot share material on social media that condemns, vilifies or discriminates against people on the basis of their sexuality.”