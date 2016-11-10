—

More than ninety LGBTI organisations and leaders around the country have signed a joint statement calling on the government to pass marriage equality during this term of parliament.

The statement calls on all parties to deliver marriage equality through a parliamentary vote as soon as possible, calling it the most efficient and effective way to achieve this.

The call comes in light of the recent plebiscite that was voted down in the Senate, a move celebrated by LGBTI communities around the country.

“An overwhelming majority of the Australian people, a majority of both houses of Parliament and leaders of all major parties support marriage equality,” the statement reads.

“We have never had so much support for achieving this important step towards every Australian having the same opportunities as their neighbour.”

Co-chair of Australians for Equality Anna Brown said that now the plebiscite has died, it’s important that the views of LGBTI Australians are heard.

“Our united statement calls on the leaders of all parties to meet to determine a way forward that will deliver marriage equality through a parliamentary vote as soon as possible,” she said.

“We also call on our politicians to publicly affirm that this is a reform that will be decided by the parliament, and that the divisive plebiscite will not be resurrected in the future.

“We make this call not only on behalf of LGBTI communities and their families, but to ensure future generations of LGBTI Australians can grow up knowing they’re equal to their peers under the law.”

Co-chair of Australian Marriage Equality Alex Greenwich congratulated the groups and individuals that have worked towards making same-sex marriage a reality.

“The last 12 months have been particularly frustrating for the LGBTI community,” he said.

“I commend the groups and individuals who have worked so tirelessly in their own communities to achieve marriage equality.”

Co-convenor of the NSW Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby Chris Pycroft said a free vote would enable LGBTI Australians to finally celebrate the long overdue reform.

“If all members of parliament were able to vote freely according to their conscience and the proven wishes of a clear majority of Australians, we would be able to finally celebrate our country achieving this historic reform,” he said.

Read the full joint statement here.