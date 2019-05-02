—

Labor is standing by candidate for Melbourne and Co-Convenor of Rainbow Labor Victoria Luke Creasey after questionable social media posts came to light.

Creasey yesterday apologised for sharing rape jokes and pornographic material on his Facebook page in 2012, with The Herald Sun today publishing further posts from Creasey’s Facebook page attacking Tony Abbott and seemingly joking about women’s anatomy in lesbian relationships.

The new posts have reignited calls from both the Coalition and the Greens for Creasey, who is also a high school teacher in Coburg, to stand down as Labor’s candidate.

“It’s been brought to my attention that some posts I shared on social media a number of years ago have been circulated,” Creasey said on Wednesday.

“They were stupid, immature and in no way reflect the views I hold today. I apologise for these posts which have been removed.”

In one post revealed today, Creasey wrote: “So I have a theory: When two vaginas come into contact, they begin to ‘mind-meld’ and eventually; after prolonged exposure; form a hive mind. This is why lesbians tend to merge into One Being.”

Some of the content Creasey has come under fire for sharing were memes posted by other pages, including one saying religion is “like a penis” in that people shouldn’t “try to “shove it down my children’s throats.”

Creasey also made a post criticising former Prime Minister Tony Abbott after he said that asylum seekers were not acting in a Christian manner.

“I beg to differ, Tony. Coming in the back door is very Christian, or at least catholic,” Creasey wrote.

“How else do you avoid perpetual pregnancy when your faith condemns conception [sic]?”

Factional Labor members are reportedly divided over Creasey’s candidacy, with some pushing internally for him to be dropped.

The Australian is now also reporting that Creasey could face eligibility concerns under Section 44, but has told the Australian Electoral Commission that he does not have foreign citizenship because his Ukrainian grandmother became stateless during World War II.

Creasey’s resurfaced Facebook posts are yet another example of past comments coming back to bite candidates for the upcoming federal election, with one Liberal candidate resigning this week over comments made on a right-wing Christian blog, and another Liberal candidate apologising for linking marriage equality to paedophilia.

Another Labor candidate, Wayne Kurnoth, quit the party’s Senate ticket in the Northern Territory over anti-Semitic conspiracy theory posts he made on Facebook.