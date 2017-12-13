—

A lesbian couple in Melbourne are likely to be the first same-sex couple to marry in Australia, with their wedding slated for next Thursday.

Despite most same-sex weddings commencing in the country from January 9 next year, Stephanie Dyball and Megan Stapleton successfully obtained a waiver from the one-month waiting period, fast-tracking their big day.

The waiver was obtained because their wedding was already paid for and family were traveling from the UK to be there, according to ABC News

Stapleton said the couple had decided to book the wedding months ago because they were tired of waiting for the law to change.

“We got engaged in 2012 – quite a while ago,” she said.

“We waited and waited and we got a bit tired of waiting and thought, we’re not going to wait around any more for them to change the law, let’s just have a wedding.

“We started planning towards the end of last year because family were coming from overseas and interstate and we wanted to give them plenty of notice.”

The couple took evidence that they had booked everything a year ago to the Births, Deaths, and Marriages Office.

Stapleton added that while they had already been looking forward to the wedding, with marriage equality legalised, she felt somewhat different.

“It’s still sinking in I think,” she said.

“We just thought it wouldn’t happen this fast, even once the law was passed.”