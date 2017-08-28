—

A new campaign by members of the Liberal and National parties calling for a ‘yes’ vote on marriage equality has been launched.

The group’s website says, “The Marriage Act is out of date… It has been amended 20 times since 1961 and it’s time to update it again.”

“Same-sex marriage doesn’t take anything from anybody, but it allows the value of every relationship to be treated equally and fairly,” it reads.

“A change to the Marriage Act will allow two consenting adults of the same gender the ability to say, in front of their family and friends, ‘I do’. It will allow same-sex couples the opportunity to have their relationship respected and recognised under the law.

“As Liberals and Nationals, we believe in freedom, individual rights, the right for everyone to achieve their goals and aspirations without government getting involved. We also believe in the importance of stable, loving relationships where individuals strengthen society by committing to mutually supporting one another.

“Currently the freedom to marry is not extended to same-sex couples. But we have the opportunity to fix it by voting yes.”

The Libs and Nats for Yes website reiterates that marriage equality is only about extending the right to marry to same-sex couples.

“It has nothing to do with any other issue at all,” it says.

“Religious freedoms will be protected and churches will not be compelled to do anything. Simply, a yes vote will strengthen Australian families.”

If the postal vote for marriage equality goes ahead, ballots will be mailed from September 12.