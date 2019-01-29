—

LGBTI Australians and allies have been recognised as part of this year’s Order of Australia Honours, with Magda Szubanski, Kylie Minogue, Julie McCrossin, and Sally Goldner among them.

The recipients also included Transgender Victoria’s Chair Brenda Appleton, as well a number of leaders of the community response to HIV.

Swimmer Ian Thorpe, who recently announced plans to have a baby with partner Ryan Channing, was made a member of the Order of Australia (AM), while entertainment legend Olivia Newton-John received the highest honour, companion of the Order of Australia (AC).

Szubanski’s efforts as the country’s most prominent marriage equality campaigner were pin-pointed in her being named an officer, while McCrossin was recognised for her decades of LGBTI advocacy.

Goldner, who co-founded Transgender Victoria and counts a broadcast career and numerous other LGBTI advocacy positions among her achievements, was made a member of the Order of Australia.

Appleton said she was “surprised but truly delighted to be recognised with this honour”.

“We have achieved a lot for the LGBTI communities and look forward to further reform and progress, especially for trans and gender diverse people. Our work is not done until there is true equity and equality for all,” Appleton said.

“There is obviously more to do; we hope bi, trans and gender diverse Australians and their families see this moment to pause and reflect that we can make progress despite the barriers that often exist,” added Goldner in a statement from Transgender Victoria.

The Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations’ (AFAO) President Robert Griew paid tribute to honourees working in the HIV sector, saying, “One reason Australia’s HIV response is globally recognised is the quality of the people who drive it.”

“Mark Orr, Annie Madden, Sharon Lewin, Margaret Hellard and Jenny Hoy exemplify the spirit, determination and intelligence that has characterised the Australian HIV response,” Griew said.

“Our other strength is Australia’s HIV partnership, which enables ongoing collaboration between community, governments, research and specialist physicians to ensure Australia’s HIV response remains relevant and effective.

“Each of the five leaders also exemplify this commitment to partnership that is adaptive, relevant and sensitive to the needs of priority populations.

“It is gratifying to see their work recognised and we pay tribute to them.”

Deputy Board Chair of the Victorian Pride Centre Stuart Kollmorgen was also awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to the LGBTI community and as part of sports organisations.

Members of iconic Aussie band Human Nature also received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM), including out member Toby Allen.

Tens of thousands around the country participated in Invasion Day rallies on Saturday, including a significant queer contingent in Melbourne.

Four Indigenous activists – Dulcie Flower, Ruth Hennings, Alfred Neal and Diana Travis – crucial to the 1967 referendum which finally saw Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people counted as part of the population were also recognised.