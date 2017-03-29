—

THE Advertising Standards Board (ASB) has dismissed a complaint lodged over a Magnum ice cream ad depicting two women kissing at their wedding.

“Promotion of lesbianism during family viewing time. I know this will not be taken seriously as ramming this down our throats now happens daily,” wrote the complainant.

In defending the complaint, Unilever Australia told the ASB, “The complainant may regard homosexuality and homosexual acts as being contrary to his/her religious or ethical beliefs.”

“The advertisement, in particular the wedding and kissing scene, is not portrayed in a humorous over-the-top way, it was filmed in a cinematic way and shows a serious depiction of a wedding ceremony.

“Consumers viewing the advertisement are not being prejudiced or treated or portrayed unjustly or unfairly by the imagery in the wedding scene.”

The company argued that the Magnum ‘Pleasure is Diverse’ spot fell within rating category C, which allows the ad to be aired at any time of day except during pre-school programs.

Unilever also told the Board that the couple kissing aligned with Australian social attitudes “which treat gender and sexual preference fairly, impartially and tolerantly”.

The Board concluded that the inclusion of a same-sex couple is not in breach of the Code.

In its decision, the ASB noted, “that the advertisement depicts a same sex marriage which is not currently legal in Australia but considered that it is not the Board’s role to say whether a particular issue or scenario can or should be depicted in an advertisement.”