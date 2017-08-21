—

Mark Latham’s latest rant on Twitter has targeted trans people in relation to the marriage equality debate.

“Marriage between ‘two people’ clearly includes transgender marriage,” he wrote.

“I support gay marriage but not state-approved gender fluidity.

“Wording of Marriage Act amendments the key. Should write in gay marriage provision, not sweeping ‘two people’ clause including transgender.

“The left now saying they have invented 250 types of sexuality. Marriage between ‘two people’ = SSM + 249 other sexuality types. Be aware!!”

When asked if he was transphobic, Latham responded, “Here come the leftist slurs. I am pro-science. Biological fact of people born male or female. How people live their lives up to them but don’t expect state approval in law when this gender fluidity is then used for neo-Marxist Safe Schools indoctrination of children.”

Twitter users have rushed to point out that trans people are already able to marry someone of the opposite sex.

“More confusion as to what transgender marriage law actually means,” Latham replied.

“If you don’t understand it, don’t vote for it.”

Voters have until August 24 to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the upcoming postal poll on marriage equality.

