An amateur Australian LEGO designer has submitted a brick-tastic homage to Will & Grace to LEGO’s crowdsourcing program, and is seeking votes from fans around the globe to make the set a reality.

Melbourne-based marketing manager and LEGO enthusiast Mark Fitzpatrick last year successfully promoted his fabulous RuPaul’s Brick Race design, finding the 10,000 votes needed to qualify for official LEGO review process.

LEGO considered his RuPaul LEGO set among a competitive field of other qualifying models, but ultimately it wasn’t among those lucky enough to be picked for production.

Despite his last design not making it, Fitzpatrick was only encouraged by his success in qualifying for consideration.

“I enjoyed sharing my last concept so much and received such a warm, genuinely positive reaction from LEGO lovers all over the world, I couldn’t wait to sink my creative chops into another design,” he said.

“I really wanted to create and share another LGBTI-friendly concept, knowing how important positive, fun representation means to so many in our community.

“I’ve always enjoyed Will & Grace and think a LEGO set based on this globally loved, multi award–winning comedy would make good commercial sense for LEGO and provide hours of building and play fun for fans all around the world.”

Fitzpatrick said the show was an iconic part of LGBTI culture and represented part of the 1990s increase in mainstream representation.

“At its heart, this sitcom is a celebration of friendship through thick and thin,” he said.

“It values individuality and love, and it helped pave the way for greater mainstream representation of LGBTI lives.

“All of these qualities inspire me and encouraged me to celebrate it, as it approaches its 10th season, through this project.”

The proposed set includes Will, Grace, Karen and Jack minifigures, and is brimming with familiar furniture, objects and spaces.

In order to progress to an official product review, where the set would be considered by the experts at LEGO, the campaign needs to secure 10,000 votes.

Fans can vote online for Fitzpatrick’s Will & Grace design.