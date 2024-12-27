Moira Deeming Readmitted Into Victorian Liberal Party

Moira Deeming has been readmitted to the Victorian Liberal Party after a vote was called this morning.

John Pesutto was also ousted as leader. He has been replaced by former police officer, Brad Battin.

The first vote to readmit Deeming failed last week after a deadlock at 14-14, leaving the party “split down the middle”. Deeming needed an absolute majority of 16 votes to be successful.

“I’m delighted that the unjust allegations and expulsion has been overturned, and that I am back in the Liberal parliamentary party room where I belong,” Deeming said to media this afternoon.

“As hard as I have fought for justice and for my family across these last few years, I promise you that is how hard I will fight for justice and for every single family in this state.” “It was difficult for people [Liberal MPs] to speak to me until I was back in the fold,” she said. “I think they’re probably wondering how I’m going to react to them, and to be honest it’s been a bit difficult. “But people shook my hand — I actually have to give credit to John Pesutto. He did shake my hand and say sorry to me personally to me today … it meant a lot.”

Deeming found accused of being Nazi sympathiser after anti-trans rally

Deeming was expelled from the Liberal Party in May 2023, after Neo-Nazis crashed a rally organised by her and anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen.

The rally was stormed by a group of Neo-Nazis, who performed the Nazi salute and chanted “white power” on the steps of Parliament.

While Deeming condemned the group at the time, she was expelled from the Victorian Liberal party after she refused to denounce the event and its organisers as being extremist, Nazi sympathisers.

Deeming suit Pesutto for defamation after he inferred she was a Nazi sympathiser.

She won the case earlier this month, with Pesutto having to pay $300,000 in damages.