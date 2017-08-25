—

More than 16 million Australians are currently enrolled and will be able to vote in the government’s proposed postal survey on marriage equality, according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).

Of the 765,000 enrolment transactions since the announcement of the survey, 90,000 were new additions to the roll, with final figures to be released next week.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said the AEC had maintained the high enrolment rate at the previous federal election prior to the announcement of the marriage survey, leading to a now record high.

“An estimated 95 per cent of eligible Australians were enrolled at the 2016 federal election, increasing marginally to 95.3 per cent at July 31,” he said.

“We expect this to reach a record high once processing has been completed.

“The maintenance of the roll is a significant achievement given the trend throughout recent electoral cycles for enrolment rates to dip mid-cycle.”

When the processing of outstanding enrolment transactions has been finalised the AEC will send electoral roll data to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) to enable the conduct of the survey.

Further information is available on the ABS website.