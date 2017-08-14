—

A NEW group, Muslims for Marriage Equality, has been established this week to build support for the ‘yes’ campaign in the upcoming postal survey on marriage equality.

The group will bring together a diverse cross-section of Muslims to advocate for equal rights within the Muslim community and provide support to sex, gender and sexually diverse Muslims throughout the course of the campaign.

The founding of Muslims for Marriage Equality follows the endorsement of the ‘yes’ campaign by Melbourne-based Imam Nur Warsame and the national advocacy group Muslims for Progressive Values.

Group founder Fahad Ali is a community activist and former peer educator with the AIDS Council of New South Wales.

“There is a diversity in belief and opinion on equal marriage within the Muslim community,” said Ali.

“The notion that all Muslims are opposed to equal rights for same-sex couples is absolutely incorrect. There is a strong thread of egalitarianism and social justice within the Qur’an and we think that it is very applicable to the question of same-sex marriage.”

In addition to advocacy work, Muslims for Marriage Equality is offering temporary postal addresses to anyone who cannot have their ballot paper sent to their home address for safety reasons.