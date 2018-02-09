—

Almost 400 same-sex weddings have been held in Australia in the first month of marriage equality.

Over a third of gay marriages have been in New South Wales, with the 142 couples making up almost nine per cent of all registered weddings in the state, SBS News has reported.

Victoria has recorded 88 same-sex weddings so far, with 61 in Queensland, 45 in Western Australia and 10 in Tasmania.

The number of weddings held may even be higher, as in most parts of Australia couples have two weeks after the wedding to register their marriage.

The City of Sydney pledged in October to provide free venue hire for same-sex weddings for 100 days if marriage equality passed.

Six couples have already taken up the opportunity for their weddings, and more are planned.

“It is wonderful these couples chose to celebrate their special day in their local parks and community venues,” said Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

After marriage equality passed in December, couples had to submit paperwork registering their intent to marry at least 30 days before their weddings.

January 9 was the first day most same-sex couples could wed, and there was a rush of weddings on that day, beginning at midnight.

Australia was the 26th country to legalise same-sex marriage.