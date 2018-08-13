—

With the episode set to air in just three weeks, Neighbours has released a teaser for its upcoming same-sex wedding between Aaron and David.

The wedding episode was announced in May when it was reported that the couple were about to get engaged.

It will be the first legal same-sex wedding on an Australian TV show following the passage of marriage equality earlier this year.

It was later announced that LGBTI icon and marriage equality campaigner Magda Szubanski would guest star in the episode as the wedding’s officiant.

“I thought it was both hilarious and historic so when they asked me I just jumped at it. I think it’s gold.

“I really think popular culture shows like this can change consciousnesses,” Magda said at the time.

“They can change people’s attitudes so this reflects some of the changes already happened and will hopefully normalise further that we’re people just like everybody else.”

Takaya Honda, who plays David, called taking part in the Neighbours episode “an absolute privilege” and “a historic moment in Australian television.”

Matt Wilson, who stars in the show as Aaron, said, “This storyline means a lot to me, to my friends and to all the fans we hear from on a daily basis here and in the UK who love Aaron and David.”

The teaser released by the UK’s Channel 5 last week shows Aaron and David in their suits, and says, “You are invited to the wedding of the year.”

“I, Aaron James Brennan, choose to share my life with you, David Yoshi Tanaka,” we see Aaron tell David.

The teaser ends in a kiss to get fans excited for the episode, which airs on September 3.

Watch the teaser below: