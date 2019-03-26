—

Screen Australia and Network 10 have launched the ‘Out Here’ initiative aimed at producing documentaries about LGBTI people and stories in rural and regional Australia.

Three grants of up to $80,000 will be awarded to produce documentaries which will be made available for streaming on the network’s streaming platform 10 Play.

Applications opened today for storytellers to pitch ideas for docos exploring what it’s like to be LGBTI in country Australia.

“Out Here is a fantastic initiative that not only opens up opportunities for budding film makers to produce a documentary, but also promotes cultural change and inclusion in rural and regional communities,” said 10’s chief content officer Beverley McGarvey.

“It’s another way we can make sure Australians from all parts of our community are represented on screen and behind the camera. We can’t wait to see all the ideas and uncover future production stars.”

The project will be supported through promos featuring Network 10 talent including Courtney Act, Joel Creasey and news presenter Narelda Jacobs.

Earlier this week it was announced that trans youth advocate Georgie Stone had been cast on 10’s Neighbours, where she will play the first ever trans character on the long-running soap.

“Lived experience is both powerful and raw,” said Screen Australia’s head of documentary Bernardine Lim.

“We wanted to create a specific space for LGBTQI+ filmmakers to share their real life regional stories with an even wider audience.

“We’re excited to hear the ideas LGBTQI+ creators will bring to us from across Australia.

“When the time comes to publish the OUT HERE documentaries, we’re particularly thrilled to be able to partner with 10 to make these Australian stories accessible to view for free on 10 Play.”

Applications for the initiative need to include a director or producer who identifies as part of the LGBTQI+ community, and one must have at least one screen credit in the respective role, and all key creatives must be Australian citizens or residents.

The deadline for applications is Friday 26 April, with grant recipients announced on Friday 21 June.

For more information and to watch the promos featuring Creasey, Act and Jacobs, head to 10play.com.au/outhere.