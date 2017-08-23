—

Australian musicians will join forces for Unity: the Equality Campaign concert, a one-off event to be held in Sydney in support of marriage equality.

Acclaimed singer-songwriters Sarah Blasko, Holly Throsby, Jack Colwell, Andy Bull, Mojo Juju and Lonelyspeck will each perform in intimate solo mode.

Killing Heidi will appear for a mini set, and indie rock heavyweights The Jezabels will debut three new acoustic arrangements of their material. Iconic duo Jay and Lindsay from Frenzal Rhomb will also perform.

The event, to be held at the Enmore Theatre on Tuesday September 12, brings together a cross-generational group of performers from diverse backgrounds, all of whom are united behind one goal: to demonstrate love and support for the LGBTI community and to advocate for equality for all.

All musicians are performing for free and 100% of proceeds from tickets will go directly to Australian Marriage Equality, the charity that co-ordinates the national Equality Campaign.

By purchasing tickets, music fans can directly support the Equality Campaign’s efforts to encourage people to vote yes in the postal survey on same-sex marriage.

“As a gay man it means a huge amount to me that all these musicians, both queer and non-queer, have come together to show their support for the LGBT+ community,” said Jack Colwell.

“Queer people in Australia continue to face discrimination every day, and it’s high time that the majority stood up for what is right”.

Ella Hooper from Killing Heidi said, “I am embarrassed that marriage equality is still an unresolved issue in Australia—a country that loves to tout the ‘fair go for all’. That slogan rings hollow when ‘all’ are clearly not treated equally or given access to the same rights, procedures and protections of the law.”

The Jezabels guitarist Sam Lockwood said, “The Jezabels believe in marriage equality. It is well overdue. Marrying someone you love is a basic human right.

“The gay community deserve better than this absurd plebiscite, however it is up to the rest of us to see it through and get it done. Vote yes for equality”.

Tickets are on sale now from the Enmore Theatre Box Office on 02 9550 3666 or online.

In the meantime, fans can listen to a special playlist on Spotify featuring all the acts performing.

Voters have until Thursday to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the upcoming postal poll.