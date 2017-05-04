—

THE prince of polyester Bob Downe is back with a hilarious new show for Sydney.

One of Australia’s most loved comedy characters, Bob is returning for a very intimate show aboard the Love Boat Cruise.

The night features a three and a half hour cruise around Sydney Harbour, a three course meal, and Bob’s one-man comedy song and dance extravaganza.

Bob has been doing Love Boat Cruise shows over the last few months.

“It’s been fun,” he says. “It’s going right back to my roots in the sense of doing a one-man show of monologues and songs in a cabaret evening.

“I love it because it’s such an intimate little space—it’s a very small boat.”

Appearing as Bob’s special guest on the comedy cruise is Australian drag royalty Cindy Pastel—the original inspiration for The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

“I love working with Cindy,” he says. “We just love working together, and it’s been delightful to get her back on the boards.”

Bob’s real-life alter ego, Mark Trevorrow, has recently gotten married. He and husband Stefan tied the knot in San Francisco’s City Hall in February.

“It was amazing,” Mark says. “It was a long dream of mine to get married at City Hall.”

The ceremony was live streamed on Facebook for family and friends who couldn’t attend in person.

In April, Mark and Stefan held a second wedding ceremony in Australia, aboard the P&O Pacific Jewel comedy cruise.

Cindy Pastel was part of the ceremony, along with fellow drag icon Maude Boate. Their celebrant was Mark’s cousin in law Kathy Coutts.

Stefan, an architect and designer, is based in Orlando, Florida. Mark will join him at the end of this month, and plans to perform in the US. He’s not leaving Australia behind, though—he’ll be back a couple of times this year to do some more shows in Sydney.

The couple, who were together for three and a half years before their wedding, are enjoying married life.

“It’s very sweet,” says Mark. “I’ve got that ring on my finger to always remind me.

“The thing about being married is for the first time in your life you’ve got someone else that you need to put before you. There’s someone you’ve got to put first.”

The Love Boat Cruise departs Wednesday May 10. Tickets are available online now.