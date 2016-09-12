—

Clover Moore has been re-elected as the mayor of Sydney in a landslide victory. Picture: Clover Moore's Facebook

CLOVER Moore has reclaimed her place as the Lord Mayor of Sydney in a landslide election vote.

Ms Moore – who has been mayor for 12 years, or three terms – received a swing of almost 10 per cent in the primary vote, and declared victory just after 9pm on Saturday.

The Liberal Party’s Christine Forster received 17 per cent of the vote.

Ms Moore’s victory comes despite moves by the Baird Government to remove her from power, through the introduction of legislation in 2014 that allowed businesses to vote in the council election.

“I’d like to thank the people of Sydney for coming out and voting for us in the election. Voting for us in the face of the ‘gerrymander’ by the Baird Government,” she said in a video posted to her official Facebook page.

“I want to thank the volunteers, the 850 people who came out over many weeks to hand out for us at bus stops, at train stations, at parks and shopping centres, and who came door knocking with us. and I’d like to thank the 650 people who staffed our polling stations.

“We have had an unprecedented democratic victory in Sydney and I’ve had a 10 per cent swing. I want to thank people for supporting me as mayor, and for people supporting our independent team to form a majority. I want to thank you for all your support.”