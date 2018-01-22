—

Rainbow Families is set to host its latest Drag Story Time for kids in Erskineville next week, celebrating diversity through story and dress-up.

Local drag personality Hannah Conda will facilitate the fun, introducing children to concepts of creativity, gender fluidity and freedom of self-expression.

Now a regular event, the next Drag Story Time is being held during the school holidays so that older kids can also take part.

“Drag Story Time is important because it teaches diversity and acceptance from a young age,” said organiser and participant Jolene Evans.

“Children growing up in an inclusive environment ensures inclusive and open-minded adults.”

Hannah Conda is thrilled to be involved.

“Having a bold, colourful drag princess for kids to talk to opens their minds up to all the possibilities of the world, allows them to ask questions and be curious,” she said.

“If they feel that they don’t fit into a box, there is opportunity for them to find who they are outside it.”

Anyone with a ‘drag bag’ is encouraged to bring their dresses, wigs, shoes and boas on the day to share with the group for dress-up fun.

Of course, the morning will also feature reading time, with some of Hannah’s favourite LGBTI inclusive story books.

The event costs $3 per family, and children attending are asked to bring a piece of fruit to share at morning tea.

Drag Story Time will be held at Rainbow Families Playgroup, 60 Prospect St, Erskineville on Thursday January 25, from 10 am to noon.

For further details please contact Ashley Scott on 0481 565 958, or check out the Rainbow Families website.