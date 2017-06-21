—

GENEA believes everyone has the right to become a parent, and they love helping to make it happen.

Their last same-sex fertility event was booked out weeks in advance, and in response to demand from the community, Genea has committed to running these events more frequently with the next one taking place later this month.

If you missed out on their last event this is your chance to secure your place, but get in quickly as places are limited.

The upcoming event will feature leading fertility specialist Dr Mark Livingstone and he’ll cover everything from fertility options for gay and lesbian couples and donor egg and sperm, to the IVF process and issues to consider for recipients, donors, and children.

Information evening details:

When: Thursday 29 June, 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Where: Genea Sydney City, Level 2, 321 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 [directions]

For more information, and to attend, click here.