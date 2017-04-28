—

THE Sydney Philharmonic Orchestra will soon take to the Sydney Opera House stage to perform highlights from the operas of the Italian masters including Gioachino Rossini’s Stabat Mater.

Rossini Stabat Mater will see the Sydney Philharmonic Orchestra joined by the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir and the Festival Chorus.

Music director and conductor Brett Weymark says it’s a particularly exciting program this year.

“I went to Rome for the first time a year ago and it totally ruined me, I wanted to live there for the rest of my life,” he said.

“Something there clicked with me so when I was putting this program together I thought wouldn’t it be great to do this Italian repertoire.”

Weymark added that the involvement of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir has been fantastic.

“They’ve been fantastic, they’ve been so on top of the repertoire and they’ve boosted the sound of the festival chorus,” he said.

“It also gives them a taste of what we do, so it’s a win-win.

“The gay and lesbian choir were very much chosen because of their musical prowess – I knew they were interested in broadening the scope of music they do so it was just a lucky situation.”

Rossini sets the words with exquisite sensitivity to emotion and mood in the manner of his grandest operas, including virtuoso solos and ensembles and overwhelming choruses, sweeping listeners up in a gripping, living narrative.

The performance will also include works from Verdi, Donizetti and Bellini.

Rossini Stabat Mater will be performed on Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May at the Concert Hall in Sydney Opera House. For more information and to buy tickets click here: http://www.sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/rossini-stabat-mater/