Harbour City Bears (HCB) and Positive Life NSW are hosting an event in Surry Hills about bear well-being and maintaining anal health.

HCB is Sydney’s only ‘bears’ community group: hairy gay men, their admirers, and friends. Bears flaunt their bellies and fur with pride and defiance in a gay environment which prizes smooth and toned as the most desirable physique.

On Saturday 14 October, bears and their admirers are invited to hear ‘The Healthy Bear’ Dr George Forgan-Smith speak on the well-being of bears, their partners and friends.

HIV features highly in the bear community whether living with the virus, supporting friends who are HIV positive or in casual or long term partnerships with HIV+ lovers and friends.

“As treasurer of HCB and Positive Life Housing Support Officer,” said Cameron Darling, “I am privileged to care for my community in this way and as a HIV-positive man I am proud to support the interests of PLHIV.”

“Today with treatment and good self-care, we can all live long and healthy lives,” he said.

“Maintaining good anal health is a priority of gay men,” said George Forgan-Smith.

“Gay men are 5-20 times more likely than their heterosexual counterparts to develop anal cancer and HIV positive gay men have about 100 times the risk of anal cancer compared with the general population.”

“We need all the information we can to maintain our anal health for good sex, stay on top of things emotionally and mentally and care for our well-being the best we can.”

Venue: Surry Hills Neighbourhood Centre, 405 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW | 10am to 4pm

RSVP: Cameron Darling on (02) 9206-2177 or email contact@positivelife.org.au

More info: www.positivelife.org.au/latest-news/2017-HCB.html