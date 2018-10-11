—

Day for Night – a twelve-hour art party that fuses club nightlife with some of Australia’s finest queer artists – is gearing to return to Sydney later this month.

This year’s Day for Night will tell the story of the successive generations of queer performance artists, trailblazers, partygoers, and troublemakers who have shaped Sydney as one of the world’s most creative and diverse queer cities.

The event pays tribute to the city’s rich queer lineage by commissioning new works by pioneering senior artists William Yang and Glitta Supernova while championing some of the fresh, young, and emerging artists currently re-imagining the performance and party scenes.

Artists this year will include Radha La Bia, Koco Carey, FAFSWAG, Anna McMahon, Hip Hop Hoe, and Betty Grumble.

From queer new music to durational cooking, storytelling, and a participatory installation of sex toys, this year’s Day for Night is not to be missed.

Day for Night 2018 will be held on Saturday 27 October at Carriageworks, running from 12pm to late. For more information or to buy tickets, visit: performancespace.com.au/events/day-for-night