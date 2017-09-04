Sydney drag royalty Simone Troy has passed away over the weekend.
Troy was a legendary drag performer, who entertained countless crowds for decades. She was star of the Playgirls Revue, the Newtown Hotel, and countless other venues.
In 2000, she was inducted into the DIVA Hall of Fame, joining other drag superstars including Carlotta and Cindy Pastel.
“Simone was the ultimate showgirl, mentor, and friend to us all,” posted Simone & Monique’s Playgirls Revue on Facebook yesterday.
A family approved memorial celebrating Troy’s life will be held at Midnight Shift on Oxford Street from 6 pm this Thursday September 7.
Troy’s family have asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to pancreatic cancer charities.
I had the pleasure of working with Simone Troy when I was a theatre restaurant MD out at Wollongong in the 1990’s. A hugely entertaining performer, both on and off the stage, and a lovely person in real life. Very sorry to hear that she has passed away. :(