Marriage Alliance spokesperson Sophie York has announced she will be the Australian Conservatives lead senate candidate in New South Wales.

During last year’s marriage equality postal survey, the Marriage Alliance was among the major lobby groups fighting against the right for same-sex couples to marry.

York previously ran for a position in the New South Wales Parliament for the Liberal Party, Out in Perth has reported.

She vocally fought marriage equality, appearing alongside ‘Political Posting Mumma’ Marijke Rancie in the No campaign’s advertisements that claimed same-sex marriage would lead to “radical gender ideas” being taught in schools.

York also opposed Airbnb’s ‘Until We All Belong’ campaign, saying that its rings in support of marriage equality were “bullying”.

She was memorably roasted by comedian John Oliver for her suggestion that same-sex marriage could instead be called “garriage”.

York said she had moved from the Liberal Party to the Australian Conservatives because of its “common sense policies”.

“The Senate, as Australia’s house of review, is such a vital part of our federal government and I am truly honoured to have been selected by the Conservatives as their lead senate candidate for New South Wales,” she said.

“I’m very keen to serve my nation and my state in the parliament under the banner of a party in which I believe and one that actually holds true to principled, common sense policies that I’m very passionate about.”

The Australian Conservatives party was founded by prominent marriage equality opponent Cory Bernardi, who claimed during the debate that same-sex marriage would lead to legalised polygamy and bestiality.