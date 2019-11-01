—

A plant-based banquet boasting an entirely vegan menu, drag performances and bottomless servings of sparkling wine will launch in Sydney tomorrow—Saturday, 2 November—in the latest expansion to Sydney’s burgeoning vegan scene.

Drag Me To Lunch, which kicks off at 1pm tomorrow at the Imperial Hotel in Erskineville, will be held every Saturday and Sunday throughout November at the iconic gay pub, which featured in the cult Australian film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Billed as “the perfect excuse to get the gang together over a cheeky day drink”, each Drag Me To Lunch event will feature a ’50s-style drag experience hosted by glamorous Sydney drag identity Peach Fuzz.

London-born, Sydney-based journalist, author and PR consultant Katrina Fox—who has been vegan for 22 years—expressed delight at the news, telling the Star Observer she had been hoping for just such an event for many years.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to see the queer community embrace plant-based and vegan living. I’ve been pushing for this for more than a decade when I wrote for the gay media,” said Fox, the former editor of lesbian magazine Cherrie, and former journalist at Lesbian on the Loose (LOTL) and SX magazines.

“It’s always frustrated me to see fundraisers for LGBTIQ equality serving meat and other animal products, or events held at zoos where animals are imprisoned, or organisations partnering with sponsors whose businesses are based on harming animals,” said Fox, the founder and editor of Vegan Business Media.

“I’m so happy that plant-based eating has come such a long way in the past few years.

“With the recent development of vegan burgers, sausages, mince and other products that mimic their animal-based counterparts, it’s so easy to eat in a kinder way that’s good for people, animals and planet.”

Fox, who noted that today, 1 November, is Word Vegan Day, added: “I can’t wait to taste what the Imperial chefs have come up with. And there’s drag queen entertainment to boot—what’s not to love?”

Drag Me To Lunch launches at 1pm tomorrow (Saturday, 2 November) at the Imperial Hotel, Erskineville, and continues from 1pm-3pm each Saturday and Sunday throughout November. Visit https://imperialerskineville.com.au/drag-me-to-lunch/ for bookings, menus and further information.