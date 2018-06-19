—

Pride seats are set to be installed in Sydney’s inner west and dedicated to inner west people, groups, and organisations that have campaigned for LGBTI rights.

The seats will be set up at high profile locations throughout the Inner West Council area with dedications in the form of a plaque or signage.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne believes the seats will help to celebrate the area’s place in Australia’s LGBTI history.

“Our LGBTI residents are a strong and vocal part of our community,” he said.

“And they’ve played a huge role in shaping the character of our area, as well as driving the successful vote for marriage equality.”

Street Furniture Australia, who will provide the seats, said its donation was an acknowledgement of the council’s longterm advocacy for the inner west’s LGBTI community.

“I was delighted to present this donation to council to recognise our support for marriage equality, and celebrate the love and diversity at the heart of our inner west,” said Cr Pauline Lockie.

“The inner west has played a key role in Australia’s queer history, and this is a lovely way to recognise the incredible contribution our residents have made to LGBTI rights.”

Possible seat locations include outside Norton Plaza on Norton Street, in front of The Hub on King Street, and outside the library or town hall on Marrickville Road.

Nominations are currently open for Pride seat dedications, and will close on Sunday 8 July to coincide with Sydney Pride Festival. For more information or to nominate visit: www.yoursayinnerwest.com.au/pride-seat-dedication.