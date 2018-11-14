—

Rainbow Families are currently running Australia’s first LGBTI-specific antenatal classes for parents and carers expecting a baby in New South Wales.

Hosted quarterly, the Rainbow Families Antenatal Class is an LGBTI focused, inclusive, parenting education class.

The first half of the day is dedicated to the birth process, and aimed at people who will be in the birth suite.

After lunch, the class opens up to all expectant parents and carers, with important information on postnatal care, and what to do when you get home with your baby.

“Thank you for doing this, it’s really great to do birthing classes with similar families and to acknowledge same-sex partners,” a previous participant said.

The class is delivered by midwife parent educators and child and family health nurses from Sydney Local Health District.

The next Rainbow Families Antenatal and Postnatal Class will be held on Saturday 24 November between 9am and 5pm, at 1 Shelley Street, Sydney. For more information visit Rainbow Families.