IF you have an issue or topic you’d like to discuss or present that focuses on the health of lesbian, bisexual, and queer women, make sure to submit an abstract for this year’s Lesbian, Bisexual, and Queer Women’s Health Conference.

In a recent post on Facebook, organisers called on members of the community with an interest in the area to apply before the deadline.

“Academics, artists, community members, social workers, health workers and researchers, filmmakers, and activists – we encourage everyone to apply,” it reads.

“The conference is committed to meaningful inclusion, diversity, and access.

“It aims to create safer spaces to strengthen the health and wellbeing of all LBQ women, including Aboriginal women and sistergirls, women of colour, women with disabilities, trans, gender diverse, and intersex women.”

The types of presentations the conference often hosts include 15 and 30 minute presentations, workshops, and panel discussions.

The conference is run annually by the Victorian AIDS Council (VAC) and ACON.

The 2017 Conference will be held in Sydney on July 13 and 14.

To submit an abstract to be considered for this year’s conference, click here.