ARTIST Sally West is famous for her still life and landscape painting but little is known about her figurative series.

In a new solo exhibition at KAB Gallery, West will showcase figurative forms through her thick and luscious oil paintings, fluid graphite, and expressive ink works.

For any visual artist, drawing from and understanding the figure is fundamental as a practice – a method of training the eye to see accurately and to observe emotion and gesture.

Sally West Solo Exhibition: Figurative Focus, will be exhibited from Wednesday June 7 with a special meet the artist event held on Saturday 10 June.

For more information visit West’s page on the KAB Gallery website at: www.kabgallery.com/artist/sally-west-art/bio/