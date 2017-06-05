ARTIST Sally West is famous for her still life and landscape painting but little is known about her figurative series.
For any visual artist, drawing from and understanding the figure is fundamental as a practice – a method of training the eye to see accurately and to observe emotion and gesture.
Sally West Solo Exhibition: Figurative Focus, will be exhibited from Wednesday June 7 with a special meet the artist event held on Saturday 10 June.
For more information visit West’s page on the KAB Gallery website at: www.kabgallery.com/artist/sally-west-art/bio/
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment