The Sydney Stingers Water Polo Club is gearing up to head to Paris to compete in the 20th Gay Games.

The club is sending three teams to Paris in August, going up against the best that the international queer sporting community has to offer.

Stingers Vice President Kerry Mealing said he expects the club to do well in the Games.

“We are sending an experienced, competitive team in the trophy division, and two strong teams in the recreational division,” said Mealing.

“We expect our teams will make a strong showing, have fun, and represent Sydney well.”

Women’s grade 5 team captain Liz Kean said she is proud to be representing the club.

“I’m very excited to heading to Paris for the Gay Games,” she said.

“I think that LGBTI visibility and inclusivity in sport has a long way to go, but it’s fantastic that there are events like this that are building community and support internationally.

“I feel very lucky to be able to go and compete this year representing Sydney Stingers.”

As part of their fundraising to get to Paris, the Stingers are once again holding their annual trivia event this weekend.

This year it will be two big French-themed nights, featuring cabaret performances, tricky trivia questions, games for bonus points, and more skin on show than the Parisian red light district.

Stingers member Dylan Vitucci said that funds raised at the trivia nights are essential to the club’s efforts to compete in the Games.

“The trivia nights are a key part of the club’s fundraising efforts to ensure that as many Stingers as possible can go to the Gay Games and represent Sydney and Australia,” he said.

“The money we raise goes directly to members to help with airfares and accommodation.”

For the first time ever, the Stingers have formed two new women’s teams for the Sydney Metropolitan competition, and the women will be joining the guys up on stage for the trivia nights.

Over $10,000 in prizes are up for grabs, including a Thailand hotel stay from Vagation, personal care products from L’Oréal, travel vouchers from Jason Smith Travel Managers, a $1,500 estate planning package from Tiyce & Lawyers, swimwear from Sluggers and AussieBum, and plenty of champagne!

The trivia events will be held this Friday 25 May and Saturday 26 May, from 6:30pm.

The nights will be hosted by local drag favourites Portia Turbo (Friday night) and Maxi Shield (Saturday Night), with Stingers quiz master Tim Spencer asking the questions.

Tickets are available online now for $36 each, and tables available.