Sydney’s LGBTI-inclusive water polo club, the Sydney Stingers, will host a Broadway musical-themed trivia night next month to help raise funds for the club.

The money raised from the night will help the club to pay for coaches, equipment, and venues throughout the year, and will also help them send two mixed-gender teams to New York for the International Gay and Lesbian Aquatics competition.

The Stingers are the longest-running club of their kind in Australia, and the largest specifically LGBTI-inclusive water polo club in the world.

Last year, the Stingers led a successful drive to attract more women to join the club, and are now celebrating the one year anniversary of their first women’s teams, which earned them a Pride in Sport Award nomination.

They’ve also been working on improving opportunities for trans and gender diverse participation.

Over two nights, the Sydney Stingers trivia will see everyone’s favourite swimsuit-clad water polo superstars unite for tricky trivia questions, great prizes, fun mini games, and hilarious live performances.

To buy tickets, visit: www.revolutionise.com.au/sydneystingers/events/38330.

Dates: 7pm Friday June 14 and 7pm Saturday June 15

Venue: Paddo RSL, Oxford St Paddington

Tickets: $35 + bf, sold as tables of 4 or more

Hosts: Maxi Shield, Porsche Turbo, and The Stingers’ own Tim Spencer