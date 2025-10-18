US Pentagon Labels Gay Military Drama Boots As ‘Woke Garbage’

The Pentagon in the US has officially weighed in with comment on the new gay miltary drama Boots with some harsh criticism.

An official statement has labelled the program “woke garbage” in response to the new Netflix series.

It follows recent decisions by the US government to force transgender personnel to resign from the US Navy.

US Pentagon responds to gay military drama

There has been plenty of attention for the new gay military drama Boots, but the last place many expected the drama to come from was the US Pentagon.

Boots is inspired by the memoir The Pink Marine based on the life of former Marine Greg Cope White and his time joining the the US Marine Corps as a closeted gay teen.

The series stars Mile Heizer, an openly gay actor who has reflected on how is own coming our story connects with his role on the show recently.

However despite positive reviews for the show, which was released on October 9, the Pentagon was not happy when asked about the program.

In a surprise move, after being contacted by Entertainment Weekly, Pentagon representatives have commented on the series and the programming trends of streaming giant Netflix.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos” they said in a statement.

“Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight,” they continued.

“We will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

Although it is abnormal for the Pentagon to make official comment on a television program, their stance is unsurprising given the attitude towards the LGBTQIA+ community in the US at present.

In March transgender troops were told they would need to leave the US Navy or face involuntary discharge it followed the US President Donald Trump vowing to instate a transgender military ban on “day one” of his election.