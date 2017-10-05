—

Located at the end of a private drive on 2778 square metres of land adjoining the Brisbane Water National Park, this home offers complete privacy and superb water and bush views.

It is also only minutes to rail, shops, and services, and a comfortable commute to Sydney.

After rain, the creek that forms the eastern border of the property is transformed into a delightful series of cascades and pools culminating in a dramatic 8 metre waterfall onto the rocks below.

Sunlight streams into this home which has been carefully designed to capitalise on the views.

The octagonal main living and kitchen area, with its vaulted timber ceiling, large expanses of glass, and wood-burning stove, creates a tranquil environment with light pouring in from all eight sides and the four skylights.

The property comprises four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study/cellar, a casual open plan kitchen and living and an additional living and dining area with a second wood-burner. Most rooms benefit from ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning.

For those requiring extra living space there is potential for further expansion with plans available for inspection.

To find out more about the property visit its listing on Ray White: raywhitepointclare.com.au/nsw/koolewong/1747010.