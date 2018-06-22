—

The Queer Eye guys recently made a trip down under, visiting the town of Yass for a fabulous ‘make-better’, and you can watch their adventure now in a special mini-episode.

Situated 59 kilometres out of Canberra, Yass is a small town of about 6,500 people.

Queer Eye paid a visit to one of its most beloved residents, cattle farmer and retired rodeo cowboy George.

Jonathan, Tan, and Karamo met with George to help him grab life by the horns, while Antoni and Bobby headed to the local pub to give it a makeover and introduce a new signature dish to its menu.

In honour of their contributions, mayor Rowena Abbey presented the Fab Fave with tiaras, making them official Yass Queens.

The new season of Queer Eye will see the ambassadors of taste and fashion once more transform the stylistically challenged, bringing messages of encouragement and uplift to eight new heroes.

The boys will return to the Georgia heartland, forging connections with communities of diverse backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from self-love and faith, to immigration and how to make the perfect homemade poke bowls.

The Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revolutionised reality television fifteen years ago.

The series returned to Netflix as Queer Eye in 2018, going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion).

Season two is now streaming on Netflix.