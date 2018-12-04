—

Sex and Gender Education (SAGE) Australia has launched the ‘Life Over Suicide Project’ as part of the campaign group’s relaunch.

The project will collect stories by sex and gender diverse (SGD) Australians who have struggled with or contemplated suicide.

The ‘Life Over Suicide Project’ invites individuals from SGD groups of people who once considered suicide but decided against it to share their experiences and insights into why they chose to stay alive.

The project is currently seeking written submissions for publication on its recently relaunched website.

SAGE was launched in 2001 as a lobby group for the social and legal rights of sex and gender diverse people in Australia.

It was co-founded by Tracie O’Keefe, a clinical psychologist and intersex and trans woman, and longtime activist norrie mAy-welby, who won a High Court of Australia case to be recognised as gender ‘non-specific’.

“Over the past 50 years I’ve lost so many trans, intersex, and gender diverse friends to suicide,” O’Keefe said.

“Even though there’s been increased acceptance of sex or gender diverse groups people in society, we’re still marginalised and starting to see moves to deny us our human rights.

“Too many people from sex or gender diverse groups are taking their own lives because they feel alone, isolated, and rejected.

“The Life Over Suicide Project aims to help them consider another option.”

O’Keefe is also currently undertaking research into suicide among SGD communities, with the aim of helping to shape policies and initiatives to support these groups.

SAGE is also running a free newsletter with split membership levels, with one aimed at SGD people aged 18 years and over, and one for SGD youth aged 11 to 17 years.

SAGE’s relaunch comes shortly after staunch anti-LGBTI and anti-marriage equality lobby group Marriage Alliance rebranded as Binary Australia, an organisation which aims to fight against rights for sex and gender diverse people.

For more information on how to submit a story for the Life Over Suicide Project, head to www.sageaustralia.org. You can also read the first two stories published there.

If you or someone close to you is struggling and needs someone to speak to, you can contact one of these services:

QLife: 1800 184 527

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636

Switchboard: 1800 184 527

Lifeline: 13 11 14