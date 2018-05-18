—

Instagram and reality television star Justin Jedlica, known as the ‘Human Ken Doll’, has responded to speculation about his appearances at Parliament House for two consecutive federal budget parties.

Former Labor senator Sam Dastyari earlier this year said there had been a “cover-up” about Jedlica’s attendance at the 2017 event.

“After the selfie [with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull] had been taken, one of the security guards recognised [Jedlica] as a male porn star. He has a profile on Xtube,” said Dastyari.

“They get the guy out of the room, escort him out of the building, and then there’s this bizarre cover-up as to who actually signed him in.”

After Jedlica again posted selfies on Instagram from this year’s budget party, there was further speculation about how and why he was in attendance.

Now the US-based celebrity has opened up about his relationship with Australian politics, explaining that he is in a long-term polyamorous relationship with a Melbourne doctor who also happens to be a “big Liberal Party donor”.

Jedlica said he was previously married in one of the first legal same-sex weddings in the US.

“While being well known for [my] extreme plastic surgery… [I have] many other facets as an individual,” he said in a statement.

“[I’ve] dealt with bullying and discriminatory conduct from others as a young gay person and it’s because of this [I’ve] chosen to speak with specific political leaders.

“[My] plastic exterior is anything but two faced.”

The self-described LGBTI rights activist said he chooses to speak with political leaders to help effect change, after experiencing bullying and discrimination as a gay man.

“It’s a cause that’s near and dear to [my] heart,” he said.

He added that he is “not a porn star, escort, or ‘toy-boy'”, and “takes personal offence” to the claims that he had been recognised from porn.

Jedlica said he was an invited guest at both budget parties, and “passed all previous security and background checks” to attend.

“At these functions [I have] only carried [myself] in a humble, responsible, and respectful manner,” he said.

“It was important for [me] to represent America and [my] community in a positive light.”

He said he spends much of his time in Australia, and will continue to lobby for LGBTI rights while here.

Read Jedlica’s full statement below (click to expand):



