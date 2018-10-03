—

Brisbane halfback Ali Brigginshaw led her team to victory in Saturday’s first ever NRLW Grand Final and sealed the win by kissing her partner, Kate Daly.

The two-time world champion said that her post-match kiss was as much about showing young women it’s okay to be themselves as it was about celebrating their love, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“I’ve never been one to hide my affection,” Brigginshaw said.

“She’s the person I love…I have her here and I’m not going to say, ‘I can’t show you affection at the game’.

“Kate is the reason why I train hard; my family is a reason I train hard, and I go up and give them a big hug and a kiss and that doesn’t mean any different to when I go up and give her a kiss.

Brigginshaw said that because she travels a lot as a player it’s all the more important to her to be able to show Daly how hard she works.

And the Jillaroo said she wanted to be an example to young LGBTI people – especially girls.

“I want them to see they don’t need to be ashamed of it. I walk around the street holding Kate’s hand because I’m not ashamed of it.”

The Broncos took home the NRLW championship for the first time, defeating the Sydney Roosters in a convincing 34 to 12 win.

AFLW star Erin Phillips last year made headlines for kissing her wife Tracy Gahan at an awards gala where she was awarded the league’s inaugural best and fairest award.