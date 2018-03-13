—

Olympian Matthew Mitcham last week publicly professed his love to singer Bruno Mars, leading a spectacular singing and dancing flash mob at Luna Park in Sydney.

The Affinity Diamonds brand ambassador took to the streets with a talented team of thirty dancers, performing a rendition of Bruno Mars’ songs 24K Magic and Marry You.

Mitcham is the creative director for Affinity Diamonds’ H&H Collection, Australia’s first collection of wedding jewellery designed specifically for same-sex couples.

The performance was a sleek and elaborate welcome for Bruno Mars as he undertakes his Australian tour.

A retired diver, Mitcham was the first openly gay athlete to win Olympic gold.

He publicly came out in 2008, becoming one of only ten openly gay athletes to compete at the Beijing Olympics.

He went on to lead the 2009 Sydney Mardi Gras and compete in the 2010 Gay Games in Germany, and is now one of Australia’s highest profile gay sportspeople.

The Olympian has been named among the most influential gay Australians, and has shared that he has received many letters from young gay fans.

Mars, a music icon famed for his love of bling and diverse talents, must surely have been impressed as Mitcham made full use of his famed athleticism to dance, spin and flip through the numbers.

The performance featured spectacular choreography from Wil Sabin, fresh from choreographing Cher’s recent Sydney Mardi Gras performance.

Just when onlookers thought it couldn’t get any better, Mitcham produced an amazing Affinity Diamonds engagement ring mid performance and got down on one knee, saying, “Hey Bruno, I think I want to marry you.”

Of course, despite rumours a few years ago, Mars has made clear that he is not gay.

Australian fans are waiting to see what Mars has to say in response to Mitcham’s flashy ‘proposal’.