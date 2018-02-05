—

British TV personality Piers Morgan picked a fight with Benjamin Law over the weekend, after Law correctly identified a non-binary person’s gender online.

Law initially sent out a tweet congratulating the winners of this year’s Victorian Premier literary awards, before realising that he’d misgendered one of the winners.

After his mistake had been pointed out, Law quickly apologised and corrected himself, identifying author Alison Evans as non-binary.

It was a pleasant Twitter exchange, until Morgan threw his two cents in.

Morgan quoted Law’s tweet, writing: “this is where we’ve got to ladies, gentleman, and non-binaries… geez, what a farce.”

Many were quick to defend Law and knock Morgan down a peg.

“Did you read any of the books, Piers Morgan? Did you attempt to engage in any way other than small-minded bigotry?” one person asked.

“I know. A journalist apologising for making an error. How farcical,” another wrote.

Law ended the beef by sending out a measured tweet of his own.

“Lots of anxious souls in my mentions, tonight, freaking out about a recent tweet where I acknowledged someone as non-binary,” he wrote.

“It’s not scary. You might just need to get out more.”

