Photos have emerged of alleged gay porn star Justin Jedlica posing for a selfie with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and others at last year’s Federal Budget party.

The selfies have so far not drawn the same ire that Cher faced after snapping a photo with the Prime Minister at this year’s Mardi Gras.

Nobody seems sure how Jedlica made it into Parliament House, but he also managed to get a selfie with Julie Bishop, Stephen Parry, and Christopher Pyne, Pink News has reported.

Former Labor senator Sam Dastyari said authorities only realised the porn star had infiltrated the event when he was recognised by a security guard.

“The Prime Minister has a private security detail,” Dastyari said.

“Their first job is to protect the PM for safety, and the second is to stop him from getting embarrassed.

“After the selfie had been taken, one of the security guards recognised [Jedlica] as a male porn star. He has a profile on XTube.

“They get the guy out of the room, escort him out of the building, and then there’s this bizarre cover-up as to who actually signed him in.”

Jedlica is also known as the ‘Human Ken Doll’, who has reportedly had hundreds of cosmetic surgeries.

In a 2014 interview he defended the modifications he had made to his body, refuting claims by others that they were related to a mental health issue, and framing cosmetic surgery as a creative pursuit.

“If I choose to express my creativity through my plastic surgery, it’s no different than someone in fashion who deals with trends,” he said.

“Standards of beauty change, ideals of beauty change.

“I don’t understand why people think you have to be committed to the human form and that you shouldn’t be able to retain control to change it.”

In an odd twist, Jedlica last year denied working in the sex industry.

Senator George Brandis also denied being aware of Jedlica’s porn work, in a bizarre senate hearing.

“No, and I daresay it’s got nothing to do with the budget estimates,” Brandis said.