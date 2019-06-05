—

Anti-LGBTI campaigner Marijke Rancie—known online as the ‘Political Posting Mumma’—has issued a public apology to an LGBTI advocate after she was sued for defamation over a Facebook post.

In 2017, Rancie, a long-time opponent of both marriage equality and Safe Schools, turned on LGBTI youth organisation Minus18 and the organisation’s then-events producer Delsi Moleta, also known as Delsi Cat. Moleta also runs the queer party organisation Unicorns.

In a post attacking and shaming Moleta, Rancie shared and criticised photos from her Facebook page.

“Sorry for the nudity,” wrote Rancie, of a now-removed selfie where Moleta’s nipples were visible through a mesh shirt.

“This was her Facebook profile picture. She’s obviously comfortable with it. I’m not.”

Rancie criticised the mild state of undress—including someone wearing a leotard and tights, and a single visible male nipple—which were visible in some event photos on Moleta’s page.

“Gone are the days of the police supervised blue light discos. Welcome to 2017! This is how we roll now. Like so progressive,” she wrote.

“Hold on to your hats this is the start of a rabbit hole that is pretty sick and twisted to your average Australian family.”

At the time Minus18 issued a response on their own page, comparing the attack to “revenge porn”.

Moleta herself sued the blogger for defamation last year, alleging in the lawsuit that Rancie’s post and its numerous comments defamed her by suggesting she was “a sick and twisted person who organises events for high school aged children at which she engages in and condones sexually suggestive conduct while nude or semi-nude”.

However, following a mediation earlier this week, the lawsuit was dismissed with agreement on both sides, according to BuzzFeed News.

Rancie has issued a public apology on her Facebook page, a post that will reportedly stay pinned to the top of the ‘Political Posting Mumma’ page for 60 days.

In the post, Rancie said that she had published a number of posts and comments about Moleta on her page, some written by her and others by third parties.

“If my posts encouraged others to attack Ms Moleta, I regret this conduct and the damage caused,” she wrote.

“I sincerely and unreservedly apologise to Ms Moleta for any hurt, embarrassment or damage which the posts and comments have caused to her and to her personal and professional reputations.”

This comes just weeks after Rancie shared a video declaring she wouldn’t back down from the case.

“These days, even calling it as you see it can land you in big trouble like landing in court,” she said.

“Guys, I’m no stranger to criticism. I’m pretty tough. I’ll continue to stand up. But this legal challenge is certainly new for me.”