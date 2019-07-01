—

Pride Foundation Australia (PFA) has announced a round of grants worth $20,000 focusing on supporting LGBTI people living with a disability.

Formerly known as the Gay and Lesbian Foundation Australia (GALFA), PFA today announced the joint funding round in partnership with the Sidney Meyer Fund.

The funding will be allocated towards projects that aim to improve the wellbeing of LGBTI people living with a disability, with expressions of interest due to close on August 16, 2019.

PFA is encouraging applications for projects that will see collaboration between LGBTI advocacy and disability advocacy groups.

In a statement, PFA said that projects should focus on areas including “reducing isolation and building community capacity”, “building evidence”, and “enhancing cultural engagement and development”.

Other areas favoured for the grant round include projects which recognise the differing experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and LGBTI people with a disability who are culturally and linguistically diverse, as well as projects which aim to improve LGBTI-inclusive practice in services.

Grants will be awarded to nationally-applicable projects over a one to two-year period through community development, education initiatives, events or conferences, or community-led research in the field.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit a full grant application in September, with awardees to be announced in December 2019.

The organisation announced it would rebrand as the Pride Foundation Australia in January, with board chair Ruth McNair saying the new name was “chosen to reflect our commitment to human rights, social inclusion and equity, along with our national agenda.”

A previous round of grants helped to fund landmark research into the experiences of LGBTI people living with a disability in Australia released last year.

For more information about the Pride Foundation Australia grants, visit the organisation’s website by clicking here.