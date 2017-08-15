—

A POLL has shown public disapproval of a postal plebiscite for marriage equality has increased over the last week.

The change in public mood follows intensified political and public controversy, The Guardian has reported.

A survey of 1,815 voters found 47 per cent disapproved of the plebiscite, with only 39 per cent supporting it.

Just a week before, a similar poll found a majority approved of a postal vote for marriage equality.

The rising public disapproval includes 37 per cent of Coalition voters who are against the plebiscite.

Despite concerns that young voters would be less likely to return the postal ballot, 43 per cent of voters aged 18 to 34 approved of the plebiscite, compared with 25 per cent of those over 55.

The postal plebiscite has been criticised by marriage equality advocates and progressive MPs, and last week a High Court challenge to stop it was announced.

Assuming the plebiscite goes ahead, pro–marriage equality voters have been urged not to boycott it on the grounds that it will give strength to the ‘no’ vote.

The controversial plebiscite is set to cost the government $122 million if it goes ahead.