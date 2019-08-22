—

Queensland’s Tourism Minister Kate Jones has called on the state Opposition to expel former Australian Christian Lobby spokesperson and failed Australian Conservatives senate candidate Lyle Shelton from the Liberal National Party after it was revealed he is being employed in one of its electorate offices.

Jones today said that Shelton’s controversial views and association with alt-right figures should place him beyond the pale of mainstream politics in Australia.

“This is a man who supports gay conversion therapy, actively protests against women’s rights and proudly posts selfies with the Proud Boys who are committed to reinstating a spirit of western chauvinism,” Jones said.

“Mr Shelton does not represent the views of ordinary Queenslanders. This is just more evidence that on Deb Frecklington’s watch the LNP have taken a giant step to the right and no longer represent mainstream views.”

“The fact that the LNP have given Mr Shelton a job, just proves the extreme right are now in control of the party.”

“The Leader of the Opposition has clearly approved Mr Shelton joining the LNP parliamentary team. But given overnight he’s now saying he wants to join the LNP, the buck clearly stops with Deb Frecklington.

“The Leader of the Opposition has to step up and say clearly that she rejects Mr Shelton’s views and refuse his membership to her party.”

Jones recently learned that Shelton has been working out of the Oodgeroo electorate office of LNP MP Dr Mark Robinson.