Drag star Courtney Act will host a huge LGBTI pride festival as part of the upcoming Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

After recently winning Celebrity Big Brother UK, Act is set to lead the Sparkle in the Sand festival on April 9, The Gold Coast Bulletin has reported.

The free event will celebrate the diverse LGBTI community, promising “song, dance, laughter and delight” for Gold Coast partiers.

Performers, athletes and speakers will appear as part of the event.

Act is a beloved Australian drag performer who has also appeared on Australian Idol, RuPaul’s Drag Race and at past Sydney Mardi Gras celebrations.

During her stay in the Big Brother house, she was praised for her open and positive discussions about gender and sexuality with housemates.

The Commonwealth Games will also feature a Pride House especially for the LGBTI community.

Offering a queer-friendly space to relax and enjoy the games, the venue will be an Australian first.

Rise Bar at Surfers Paradise will be the home of Pride House, celebrating LGBTI people in sports and highlighting a different community issue each day between March 28 and April 15.

“It is important that there is a safe space for the community to hang out in,” said Olympian and official ambassador Natalie Cook.

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will begin on Wednesday April 4.