QUEENSLAND’S first openly gay MP wants a parliamentary vote on marriage equality.
Trevor Evans has called on the federal government to dump its proposed plebiscite in favour of a vote to resolve the issue, according to ABC News.
“I don’t think it necessarily has to come to that,” said Evans.
“There’s a number of ways forward. I’d like to think that the government can take control of the agenda and organise a parliamentary vote on our terms and resolve this matter in a businesslike fashion.”
Evans said the plebiscite should be scrapped given it had been rejected by Labor and the Greens in the Senate.
“This issue is distracting from the government’s very real achievements in areas like cutting taxes for small businesses, passing industrial relations laws and passing the budget,” he said.
“The entire community is frustrated to see that this issue continues to be on the agenda when it should have been resolved in line with our election commitment.
“I would like to think there is enough good will in the government and in the parliament to find a way forward to resolve this.”
The momentum within the Liberal and National parties is really building now. As more judeo-christian nations and more Christian church leaders get behind marriage equality, the last “reasons” (I don’t want to imply they are reasonable reasons) conservatives have to keep fighting this are disappearing. Dutton’s stupid postal ballot is all they’ve got left! If it wasn’t so serious we’d literally be rolling around laughing at Dutton, Christiensen and Abbott as more and more of their former supporters change sides every day.