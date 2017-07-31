—

QUEENSLAND’S first openly gay MP wants a parliamentary vote on marriage equality.

Trevor Evans has called on the federal government to dump its proposed plebiscite in favour of a vote to resolve the issue, according to ABC News.

The Liberal MP has not ruled out crossing the floor to support Labor in introducing a marriage equality bill.

“I don’t think it necessarily has to come to that,” said Evans.

“There’s a number of ways forward. I’d like to think that the government can take control of the agenda and organise a parliamentary vote on our terms and resolve this matter in a businesslike fashion.”

Evans said the plebiscite should be scrapped given it had been rejected by Labor and the Greens in the Senate.

“This issue is distracting from the government’s very real achievements in areas like cutting taxes for small businesses, passing industrial relations laws and passing the budget,” he said.

“The entire community is frustrated to see that this issue continues to be on the agenda when it should have been resolved in line with our election commitment.

“I would like to think there is enough good will in the government and in the parliament to find a way forward to resolve this.”